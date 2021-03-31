Archbishop of Canterbury will lead Easter Sunday online worship from Canterbury Cathedral

[Church of England] As churches and cathedrals around the country prepare to celebrate Easter, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will for the first time give his Easter sermon across BBC television, local and national radio and the Church of England digital platforms.

A service will premiere on the Church of England website, Facebook and YouTube channels at 9 a.m., while viewers of BBC One will be able to tune in to a live Eucharist from Canterbury at 10 a.m.

Welby’s Easter sermon proclaims the resurrection as the turning point of history. In raising Jesus to new life, he will say, God makes a “lie” of death.

