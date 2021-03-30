|
Former Albany Bishop William Love leaves The Episcopal Church to join ACNA
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. William Love, the former bishop of Albany who resigned last month, announced on March 30 that he is leaving The Episcopal Church to join the Anglican Church in North America. Last October, Love agreed to resign while facing disciplinary action over his ban on same-sex marriage in his diocese.
In an announcement the same day, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said he had approved a request from Love to be released and removed from the ordained ministry of The Episcopal Church, with the advice and consent of Curry’s Council of Advice.
The work of ministry “is not easy,” Curry wrote on March 30. “The road can be rough. This path is not painless. The work of love is hard, but it is both the hard work of healing and the harbinger of hope.
“Deep in my heart I believe that as a church we are called, as Jesus once said, to be ‘a house of prayer for all people,’ where, as my slave ancestors used to sing, ‘there is plenty good room for all of God’s children,’” the presiding bishop added.
Love, who disagreed with The Episcopal Church’s church’s stance on LGBTQ issues, resigned as bishop effective Feb. 1 after a disciplinary panel ruled on Oct. 2, 2020, that he violated church law by prohibiting clergy from using the same-sex marriage rite approved for churchwide use by General Convention in 2018.
In an email to the upstate New York diocese, Love said his removal from ministry within The Episcopal Church will be effective April 2. After that, Love said, it is his “hope and plan to be received into the Anglican Church [in] North America (ACNA) in the very near future.” ACNA, which is not a province of the Anglican Communion, was created in 2009 by former members of The Episcopal Church and the Anglican Church of Canada who primarily disagreed with the churches’ positions on the ordination of LGBTQ people and women.
“As a cradle Episcopalian (with nearly 30 years of ordained ministry as a deacon, priest and bishop), that was not an easy decision, but given all that has transpired these past couple of years and the constraints placed upon me as a theologically conservative and orthodox bishop within [The Episcopal Church], I believe it is the right decision. I know not all of you will agree with this decision and some may be angered or hurt by it, and for that I am very sorry.”
Love said he celebrated his final service in the diocese on Feb. 27 and thanked the clergy and members of the diocese for their prayers and support. He added that he plans to stay in the area but does not consider it appropriate to serve in an ACNA parish within the geographic boundaries of the Diocese of Albany, and will elaborate on his role in ACNA soon.
Since Feb. 1, the diocese has had no active bishops. Under church canon law, the diocese’s standing committee assumes ecclesiastical authority when there is no bishop. The standing committee will also oversee the election of the next bishop, although the diocese has not announced when that might happen.
On March 15, the Rt. Rev. Daniel Herzog, Love’s predecessor, also announced that he is relinquishing his Episcopal ministry, over unspecified disagreements with the church, effective next week.
– Egan Millard is an assistant editor and reporter for Episcopal News Service. He can be reached at emillard@episcopalchurch.org.
- A Post-COVID Holy Land Pilgrimage, led by Bishop Greg Rickel
- Is the Biden Administration Turning a Page on Humanitarian Protection for Immigrants?
- Evangelism Matters
- Anti Racism Training Online
- OBM Haitian Clergy Convocation
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- Holy Week: Walk with Us from Palm Sunday to Easter Day
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Enneagram Workshop with Hunter Mobley
- Office of Black Ministries Internalized Oppression Retreats and Workshops
- Presiding Bishop’s statement on the release and removal of the Rt. Rev. William Love from the ordained ministry of The Episcopal Church
- April 11 is the deadline for Episcopal Church 2021-22 academic year scholarship applications
- Deadline approaching for Becoming Beloved Community grants for local and regional efforts
- April Course Offerings with Pathways for Baptismal Living at Bexley Seabury Seminary
- Bishop Hosam Naoum invites Episcopalians to support the Eastertide Appeal as a ‘manifestation of hope’ in the Holy Land
- New Book Explores the Spirituality of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Christian Mystic and Freedom Fighter
- Seminary of the Southwest launches VisitSSW: a virtual, customized, and flexible way to experience life as a student at Southwest
-
Rector Hendersonville, NC
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Digital Evangelist Sacramento, CA
-
Vicar (PT) Kapa'au, HI
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector Cape Elizabeth, ME
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Curate for Youth and Family Ministries Washington, DC
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Rector/Vicar/Priest in Charge Fernandina Beach, FL
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Vicar (HT) Moscow, ID
-
Music Director (PT) Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
Social Menu