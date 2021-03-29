|
Noose found hanging from tree at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in DC
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] On the morning of March 26 a noose was found hanging from a branch of the largest tree in the courtyard of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., according to local news reports.
The rope fashioned as a symbol of racial hatred comes after two Black Lives Matter signs have been stolen from the church over the last few months, most recently on March 13, the Rev. Michelle Morgan, St. Mark’s rector, told the DCisit.
After the symbol of hatred was removed from the tree, Washington Bishop Marianne Budde, the police officer who’d responded to the call and Morgan prayed around the tree, “reconsecrating the space and blessing the tree and the sacred space of our church,” wrote Morgan in a message to the congregation later that day. “That symbol of hatred has no place in our churchyard, in our city, or our country. I know that this symbol causes fear in people’s hearts.”
Following the incident, the church received support from its neighbors, racial justice allies, Episcopal churches and Episcopalians nationwide, she said.
“Past parishioners from all over the country have checked in, asking if they can do something. I received a call from a woman who is willing to stop by and check on the church and another who is ready to come and walk people to their cars. Signs have started to appear on our fence in support, and it continues,” Morgan said.
“Our commitment to seeing everyone as a beloved child of God remains. We will seek and serve Christ in all persons, and we will continue to do our work to bring more light, more love, and more God into the world.”
D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, according to CNN.
- Is the Biden Administration Turning a Page on Humanitarian Protection for Immigrants?
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- A Post-COVID Holy Land Pilgrimage, led by Bishop Greg Rickel
- Holy Week: Walk with Us from Palm Sunday to Easter Day
- OBM Haitian Clergy Convocation
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Evangelism Matters
- Anti Racism Training Online
- April 11 is the deadline for Episcopal Church 2021-22 academic year scholarship applications
- Deadline approaching for Becoming Beloved Community grants for local and regional efforts
- April Course Offerings with Pathways for Baptismal Living at Bexley Seabury Seminary
- Bishop Hosam Naoum invites Episcopalians to support the Eastertide Appeal as a ‘manifestation of hope’ in the Holy Land
- Episcopal Church Young Adult Service Corps: Deadline approaching for 2021-2022 placements
- New Book Explores the Spirituality of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Christian Mystic and Freedom Fighter
- Seminary of the Southwest launches VisitSSW: a virtual, customized, and flexible way to experience life as a student at Southwest
-
Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Hendersonville, NC
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Rector Cape Elizabeth, ME
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector/Vicar/Priest in Charge Fernandina Beach, FL
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Curate for Youth and Family Ministries Washington, DC
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Vicar (PT) Kapa'au, HI
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Vicar (HT) Moscow, ID
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Digital Evangelist Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Music Director (PT) Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Durham, NC
Social Menu