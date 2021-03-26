|
Canadian General Synod-funded research project addresses human trafficking in the pandemic era
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] Since it was publicly identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 2 million people worldwide. The global pandemic has had far-reaching effects in almost every area of our lives, and as many have said, has exacerbated previously existing issues of inequality around the globe.
In the Asia-Pacific region, migrant workers — who are already marginalized and precariously employed — and victims of human trafficking are no exception, says Aaron Ceradoy, general manager of the Asia Pacific Mission for Migrants (APMM).
APMM has been carrying out a research project since 2020 that focuses on victims of human trafficking in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. APMM’s 2020 research project was the recipient of $10,000 of funding from the department of Global Relations, a ministry of the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod, raised through Resources for Mission’s Giving with Grace campaign.
- Office of Black Ministries Internalized Oppression Retreats and Workshops
- Is the Biden Administration Turning a Page on Humanitarian Protection for Immigrants?
- Stop Asian Hate
- OBM Haitian Clergy Convocation
- Online Core Values Retreat: Inclusiveness
- A Post-COVID Holy Land Pilgrimage, led by Bishop Greg Rickel
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Evangelism Matters
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- Holy Week: Walk with Us from Palm Sunday to Easter Day
- Deadline approaching for Becoming Beloved Community grants for local and regional efforts
- April Course Offerings with Pathways for Baptismal Living at Bexley Seabury Seminary
- Bishop Hosam Naoum invites Episcopalians to support the Eastertide Appeal as a ‘manifestation of hope’ in the Holy Land
- Episcopal Church Young Adult Service Corps: Deadline approaching for 2021-2022 placements
- New Book Explores the Spirituality of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Christian Mystic and Freedom Fighter
- Seminary of the Southwest launches VisitSSW: a virtual, customized, and flexible way to experience life as a student at Southwest
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector Cape Elizabeth, ME
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Curate for Youth and Family Ministries Washington, DC
-
Vicar (PT) Kapa'au, HI
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Vicar (HT) Moscow, ID
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Digital Evangelist Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Rector Hendersonville, NC
Social Menu