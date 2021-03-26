Canadian General Synod-funded research project addresses human trafficking in the pandemic era

[Anglican Journal] Since it was publicly identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 2 million people worldwide. The global pandemic has had far-reaching effects in almost every area of our lives, and as many have said, has exacerbated previously existing issues of inequality around the globe.

In the Asia-Pacific region, migrant workers — who are already marginalized and precariously employed — and victims of human trafficking are no exception, says Aaron Ceradoy, general manager of the Asia Pacific Mission for Migrants (APMM).

APMM has been carrying out a research project since 2020 that focuses on victims of human trafficking in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. APMM’s 2020 research project was the recipient of $10,000 of funding from the department of Global Relations, a ministry of the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod, raised through Resources for Mission’s Giving with Grace campaign.

