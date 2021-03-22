|
New law needed to protect women in the UK, says Scottish bishop
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] In her column in the Press & Journal newspaper, the Rt. Rev. Anne Dyer highlights the contrast between the celebration of International Women’s Day and the growing public anger over violence against women and sexual harassment on the streets in the United Kingdom.
For Dyer, bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney, recent events after the death of Sarah Everard in London have brought back unhappy memories and a surge of emotions.
“The sight of women gathering together to ‘reclaim the streets’ touched a deep memory within me,” writes Dyer, addressing the problem that she speaks about more than any other.
