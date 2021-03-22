|
Church of England backs VaccinAid campaign to fund COVID-19 vaccines around the world
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England is supporting the VaccinAid campaign, which aims to help fund the biggest vaccination drive in history.
Led by UNICEF U.K., with the online fundraising platform Crowdfunder, the campaign offers people a practical way to give thanks for their COVID-19 vaccination by making a voluntary donation to help pay for shots for others around the world.
It aims to help fund almost 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines for health workers and the most high-risk and vulnerable people on our planet. The money raised will also help UNICEF provide tests and treatments to people in 190 countries around the world through the global COVAX initiative.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby encouraged people and congregations to donate and to spread the word as a practical demonstration of Jesus’s command to love our neighbors.
