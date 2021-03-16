|
Louisiana Bishop Morris Thompson to retire in November 2022
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Louisiana] Louisiana Bishop Morris Thompson issued the following letter to his diocese on March 13 announcing his intention to retire in November 2022.
Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sisters and Brothers, I write to you in the 11th year of my consecration to the Bishop of the Diocese of Louisiana to inform you of my intention to retire in November 2022. You may wonder why I am stating this so far in advance. In order for a smooth transition, the office of Orderly Transitions of the Presiding Bishop asks that an appropriate time be given to the process of election and seating of a new bishop. The suggested time is 18-20 months. This time frame will allow for Diocesan-wide discernment for your next bishop. Information regarding this process will be forthcoming.
This is not a goodbye notice, rather one of preparation. I am still your Bishop and have many more months to continue our walk in ministry. Work goes on as usual until my last day. I look forward to the days ahead with you.
Over the past year, Rebecca and I have spoken frequently about retirement and what that looks like for us. We look forward to being active grandparents and staying close to the service in which God leads us. We love the good people of Louisiana with all the diversity from every corner of the Diocese and we look forward to seeing what is next for you.
The Diocese of Louisiana is filled with exceptional lay and clerical leadership. Your devotion to service and your love of the Lord is your strength. The Diocese of Louisiana will be attractive to any candidate. May God continue to bless us and give us the strength to follow God’s will.
I am as always
Your servant in Christ,
The Rt. Rev. Morris K. Thompson, Jr.
Bishop of Louisiana
- Covid and Congregations: What’s Ahead for 2021?
- Virtual Anti-Racism Training
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Frank Snowden
- Online Core Values Retreat: Inclusiveness
- A Post-COVID Holy Land Pilgrimage, led by Bishop Greg Rickel
- Trinity Movement Choir: The Doors with Reggie Workman and A Bu
- A Conversation About Priestly Spirituality
- Episcopal presence at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW)
- Stations of the Cross Lenten Retreat
- These Last Days: Eschatology and Our Future Christian Hope
- Addiction and Motivational Interviewing
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- Registration open for upcoming session of Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- There is still time to apply for Episcopal Church scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year
- Seminary of the Southwest launches VisitSSW: a virtual, customized, and flexible way to experience life as a student at Southwest
- Applications accepted for the Julia Chester Emery 2021-2022 internship
- Presiding Bishop’s sermon to the Episcopal Church House of Bishops
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salinas, CA
-
Rector Keller, TX
-
Rector Staunton, VA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
- Language Services Coordinator, The Episcopal Church
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Minister of Music Sanibel, FL
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Vicar (PT) Kapa'au, HI
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Diocesan Minister Fargo, ND
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Cape Elizabeth, ME
-
Rector Hendersonville, NC
-
Vicar (HT) Moscow, ID
-
Rector Goldsboro, NC
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Curate for Youth and Family Ministries Washington, DC
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Rector Key West, FL
Social Menu