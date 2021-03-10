Oklahoma bishop tests positive for COVID-19

[Episcopal News Service] Oklahoma Bishop Poulson Reed, in a message to his diocese on March 9, revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving his first vaccination two weeks earlier.

Reed said he first began feeling ill on March 7. Because he had received his first vaccination dose and had continued to wear a face mask, “I thought COVID was unlikely,” he said, but the test came back positive. He is resting for 10 days in isolation at home.

“I’m glad for your prayers, but ask them especially for those far more affected than I in our state,” he said. “Please get your vaccinations, and continue to mask up. We are making progress in this fight, but are no means at the end.”

More than 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, and nearly 30 million coronavirus cases have been reported during the yearlong pandemic.

Two other Episcopal bishops tested positive in January, Atlanta Bishop Rob Wright and retired Southeast Florida Bishop Leo Frade.