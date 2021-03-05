|
Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Nigerian Primate’s anti-gay language
‘I completely disagree with and condemn this language. It is unacceptable.’
[Church Times] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has condemned the “unacceptable” language that Archbishop of Nigeria Henry Ndukuba recently used to describe gay people.
In response to a statement on the pastoral care of gay people issued by the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) in January, Ndukuba wrote last week: “The deadly ‘virus’ of homosexuality has infiltrated ACNA. This is likened to a Yeast that should be urgently and radically expunged and excised lest it affects the whole dough (Luke 13:20-21; Gal. 5:9).”
In a statement issued on March 5, Welby says: “I completely disagree with and condemn this language. It is unacceptable. It dehumanizes those human beings of whom the statement speaks.
“I have written privately to His Grace The Archbishop to make clear that this language is incompatible with the agreed teaching of the Anglican Communion (expressed most clearly, albeit in unsuitable language for today, in paragraphs c and d of resolution I.10 of the Lambeth Conference 1998).
“This resolution both restated a traditional view of Christian marriage and was clear in its condemnation of homophobic actions or words. It affirmed that ‘all baptized, believing and faithful persons, regardless of sexual orientation, are full members of the Body of Christ.’”
Read the full story in Church Times here.
