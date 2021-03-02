|
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba asks Biden to make Moderna vaccine available in South Africa
Posted 13 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has appealed to United States President Joe Biden to use the immense wealth and power of the U.S. to ensure that South Africa and other countries that desperately need coronavirus vaccines have access to them. Speaking to the online publication The Intercept, Makgoba said, “I would say to President Biden: ‘You have an amazing opportunity to be a force for good in the world. So we are appealing to you … look at those that are suffering and ensure that there is access, particularly to the global south, to this lifesaving vaccine.’”
Makgoba is specifically requesting that the Biden administration make the Moderna vaccine available in South Africa. He wants the Moderna vaccine because it is 94% effective. Until recently, South Africa was preparing to begin injections of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, but the government halted the rollout because that vaccine has been shown to provide only minimal protection against a variant of the coronavirus first discovered in South Africa.
