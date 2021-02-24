|
Young Anglicans urged to register for global environmental event
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Communion’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Jack Palmer-White, is calling on young Anglicans to participate in Youth 4 Climate: Driving Ambition, a global environmental event taking place ahead of this year’s COP26 climate change meeting. The youth event will take place in Milan, Italy, between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.
“Too often, international meetings of global leaders deprive young people of a voice on issues that will impact their generation,” Palmer-White said. “The inclusion of Youth 4 Climate: Driving Ambition as a key event ahead of COP26 is therefore a really welcome opportunity for young voices to respond to the climate crisis and shape the global response.”
Amplifying young voices in the Communion is a key priority for the Anglican Communion’s Working Group for COP26. Palmer-White noted that “young Anglicans all around the Communion are at the forefront of local and national efforts to tackle climate change and other environmental emergencies. They are speaking prophetically and responding practically.”
