Japanese Anglicans and ecumenical groups welcome UN nuclear weapon ban treaty

[Anglican Communion News Service] Religious leaders in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, are welcoming the entry into force of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The treaty is a multilateral legally binding instrument for nuclear disarmament in two decades. It was approved by 122 nations at the U.N. General Assembly in 2017 and came into force on Jan. 22 after Honduras became the 50th nation to ratify it.

The world’s main nuclear powers – the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France – have not signed the accord, and neither has Japan, the only country to have endured the use of nuclear weapons against it. Japan’s Christian Council says it “regrets” the lack of support from the Japanese government.

Read the entire article here.