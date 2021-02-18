|
Bishops and church leaders target COVID-19 vaccination misinformation
Posted 5 hours ago
[Church of England] With the U.K.’s vaccination program this week reaching the 16 million dose mark, bishops and church leaders in the Church of England have been speaking out amid warnings that misinformation and low uptake among some communities poses a risk to the program’s effectiveness in protecting the whole population.
As part of the NHS-backed #GiveHope campaign, launched last week, bishops and church leaders have joined together in sharing video messages encouraging communities to seek accurate information on vaccines, hold local conversations and to encourage one another to take up offers of vaccines.
