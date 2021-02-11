|
Diocese of Southeast Florida sells affordable senior housing facility
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Diocese of Southeast Florida is selling two high-rise apartment buildings in West Palm Beach that it has operated as affordable housing for seniors. The buildings – St. Andrews Residence and St. James Residence – will retain their affordable housing status through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the new owner, the diocese said.
The buildings are under contract to be purchased by Related Affordable in about seven months, according to Aimee Adler Cooke, a spokesperson for the diocese.
“Preserving and extending the affordable designations of these two buildings for seniors for many years to come is one of the current owner’s (the Diocese of Southeast Florida’s) core missions and was the most important factor in searching for a qualified buyer,” Adler Cooke said.
“Related Affordable’s preservation plan for St. Andrews includes seeking an additional level of affordability for all of St. Andrews’ units, providing residents with rent security for the first time, and adding a rental subsidy that will protect residents from future rent increases. For both buildings, they will seek an affordability extension for 20 years, the maximum extension HUD allows.”
St. Andrews has been plagued with problems in recent years, including at least three instances of electrical malfunctions causing smoke or flames and reports of black mold. In June 2020, all 177 residents of St. Andrews were evacuated when the city declared the 15-story waterfront building uninhabitable. Most of them lived in hotel rooms paid for by the St. Andrews board while the building was repaired and were not able to return to the building until September. All residents had returned by early October, according to Bishop Peter Eaton.
– Egan Millard is an assistant editor and reporter for Episcopal News Service. He can be reached at emillard@episcopalchurch.org.
- When God ‘Shows Up.’ Hint: It’s Not Only in Church
- Mercy Seminar
- Creation Care Grants Informational Webinar
- Office of Black Ministries Internalized Oppression Retreats and Workshops
- Contemplative Resistance: Howard Thurman
- The Future of New York City: A Conversation with Errol Louis
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Judith Jamison
- A Conversation on Compassion: Voices from Around the World
- Faith, Civil Rights, & Racial Healing: Amb. Andrew Young and Bishop Duncan Gray, III
- A Post-COVID Holy Land Pilgrimage, led by Bishop Greg Rickel
- Lenten Retreat
- Faithful Investing – Linking Faith and Finances
- Diocese of Chicago notified of successful canonical consent process
- Becoming Beloved Community grants available for local and regional efforts
- Guidelines developed for amending church records for identity changes
- Episcopal Migration Ministries offers daily Lenten devotional series
- Care of Creation Grants now available
- ‘Sacred Earth’ Website Launched: Finding Hope in Ecologically Challenging Times
- Bexley Seabury Seminary Launches Pathways for Baptismal Living
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation continues to support preachers through pandemic, racial and civic unrest
- Church Pension Group Launches New Podcast Series ‘Choose Well: Helpful Conversations About Well-Being’
- Project Resource Offers Spring 2021 Stewardship Training
-
Associate Rector Pasadena, CA
-
Rector Key West, FL
- Public Affairs Officer, The Episcopal Church
-
Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Associate Rector Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Clifford and Massies Mill, VA
-
Canon Organist/Director of Music Charleston, SC
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Bella Vista, AR
-
Canónigo(a) a la Obispa Salinas, CA
-
Cathedral Vicar Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Hopkinsville, KY
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Senior Account Manager – Business Development (CPG) New York, NY
-
Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care Charleston, SC
-
Dean Cincinnati, OH
-
Associate Rector Southport, CT
-
Priest in Charge/Rector West Hartford, CT
-
Rector Gastonia, NC
-
Curate/Associate Rector Decatur, GA
-
Rector Goldsboro, NC
-
Director of Contextual Education Sewanee, TN
-
Assistant Rector Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Organist/Music Director Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Palm Springs, CA
-
Bishop Coadjutor Diocese of West Virginia
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector Rutherfordton, NC
Social Menu