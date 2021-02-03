|
Episcopal Migration Ministries issues response to Biden executive orders
Posted 26 mins ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] President Joe Biden signed three more executive orders on Feb. 2 aimed at reversing Trump administration immigration policies. The three orders cover a range of immigration issues, from ending the former administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers to reuniting migrant families who were separated at the border.
Episcopal Migration Ministries issued the following statement on Feb. 3 in response to the executive orders.
Episcopal Migration Ministries commends the administration’s executive orders to restore the U.S. asylum system, reunify families, address root causes of forced migration, and promote integration of New Americans.
“At this critical point in time, when there are over 79.5 million people forcibly displaced from their homes, it is imperative that the U.S. reclaim its leadership role on migration issues and continue its long history of being a nation of welcome,” said Demetrio Alvero, Director of Operations for Episcopal Migration Ministries. “Welcoming New Americans is a community effort that brings us together, reminds us of our essential values, and creates a sense of shared hope.”
Episcopal Migration Ministries, the refugee resettlement and immigration ministry of The Episcopal Church, has proudly assisted new Americans for over eight decades. This ministry builds a foundation for individuals forced from home and country to thrive in communities across the United States. Churches, faith-based organizations, local organizations, and individual volunteers make up the fabric of this dynamic community-building program. To learn more about this life-saving ministry and how you can help, visit www.episcopalmigrationministries.org.
