Archbishops invite UK to join them in daily prayer during COVID-19 pandemic

[Church of England] The archbishops of Canterbury and York are inviting the nation to join them in prayer every evening at 6 p.m.



Archbishops Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell are encouraging people of all backgrounds to set aside time each day for prayer – if possible, stopping wherever they are at 6 p.m. each evening.



It follows their call last week for people to pause, “reflect on the enormity of this pandemic” and pray for the nation and all those affected.



The call followed news that that more than 100,000 people have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

