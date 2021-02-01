|
Anglican Consultative Council COO to step down
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion Office] Anglican Consultative Council Chief Operating Officer David White is stepping down with immediate effect. The move comes as part of an ongoing restructuring of the Anglican Consultative Council, which was announced earlier this month.
Anglican Consultative Council Vice-Chair Maggie Swinson is leading the trustees’ sub-group overseeing the reorganization. She said: “The Secretary General and Trustees would like to take this opportunity to thank David for all he has done for the Anglican Communion during nearly four years of dedicated service. The Anglican Consultative Council wishes David all the very best for the future and I echo those best wishes.”
White commented: “It has been my great privilege to serve the Communion over nearly four years and to have engaged with colleagues and partners across the world whose ministries are truly inspiring and a blessing to those that they serve. My prayers for the global communion and all who serve within it will continue.”
Details of the reorganization can be found at anglicancommunion.org/renewal2021.
- Deadline approaching for Constable Fund Grants
- There is still time to apply for 2021- 2022 Conant Grants
- Bexley Seabury Seminary Launches Pathways for Baptismal Living
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation continues to support preachers through pandemic, racial and civic unrest
- Episcopal Relief & Development Receives Spotlight Initiative Grant
- EPF PIN Says ‘Go and See’ To Encourage Holy Land Pilgrimages
- Church Pension Group Launches New Podcast Series ‘Choose Well: Helpful Conversations About Well-Being’
- Project Resource Offers Spring 2021 Stewardship Training
-
Copywriter/Editor, The Episcopal Church To Be Determined
-
Senior Account Manager – Business Development (CPG) New York, NY
-
Priest in Charge/Rector West Hartford, CT
-
Rector Goldsboro, NC
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Rector Clifford and Massies Mill, VA
-
Rector Palm Springs, CA
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Canon Organist/Director of Music Charleston, SC
-
Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care Charleston, SC
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Rector Hopkinsville, KY
-
Associate Rector Southport, CT
-
Bishop Coadjutor Diocese of West Virginia
-
Rector Stone Ridge, NY
-
Dean Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Gastonia, NC
-
Director of Youth Ministries (PT) Concord, MA
-
Assistant Rector Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Bella Vista, AR
-
Organist/Music Director Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector North Platte, NE
-
Director of Contextual Education Sewanee, TN
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Nevada
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
Social Menu