Anglican Consultative Council COO to step down

[Anglican Communion Office] Anglican Consultative Council Chief Operating Officer David White is stepping down with immediate effect. The move comes as part of an ongoing restructuring of the Anglican Consultative Council, which was announced earlier this month.

Anglican Consultative Council Vice-Chair Maggie Swinson is leading the trustees’ sub-group overseeing the reorganization. She said: “The Secretary General and Trustees would like to take this opportunity to thank David for all he has done for the Anglican Communion during nearly four years of dedicated service. The Anglican Consultative Council wishes David all the very best for the future and I echo those best wishes.”

White commented: “It has been my great privilege to serve the Communion over nearly four years and to have engaged with colleagues and partners across the world whose ministries are truly inspiring and a blessing to those that they serve. My prayers for the global communion and all who serve within it will continue.”

Details of the reorganization can be found at anglicancommunion.org/renewal2021.