Archbishops invite UK to pause, pray and remember 100,000 COVID-19 victims
Posted 26 mins ago
[Church of England] The archbishops of Canterbury and York are issuing a call to the nation to pause and remember the more than 100,000 people across the United Kingdom who have died after contracting COVID-19 and all those who know and love them.
In an open letter, Archbishops Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell invite everyone across England – whether they have faith or not – to pause, reflect on the “enormity of this pandemic” and to pray.
Death, they insist, does not have “the last word,” and the Christian faith promises that one day “every tear will be wiped away.”
