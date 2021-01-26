|
Presiding Bishop meets with members of Congress for virtual Morning Prayer
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry held a virtual Morning Prayer service with nine members of Congress and some of their staffers on Jan. 26, sharing memories and stories that he hoped would inspire the kind of faith that might guide them through these challenging times.
The attendees, including members of both houses of Congress and both major political parties, joined via Zoom for Morning Prayer and then met with Curry privately in a virtual breakout room.
Curry preached on Hebrews 11, which lays out the powerful feats that Old Testament figures accomplished through faith, even when circumstances seemed insurmountable.
He recalled meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu and being inspired by his campaign to end apartheid in South Africa and bring reconciliation to the country, and Curry also remembered another personal hero: his grandmother, who would sing the hymn “O for a Faith That Will Not Shrink.”
The “faith that will not shrink, though pressed by many a foe,” is what will carry Americans through crises that may seem impossible to solve, he said. He also put it in more contemporary terms, paraphrasing the actor John Wayne: “Courage means being afraid but getting back up on the horse.”
- Episcopal Relief & Development Receives Spotlight Initiative Grant
- EPF PIN Says ‘Go and See’ To Encourage Holy Land Pilgrimages
- Applications accepted for 2021-2022 Conant Grants
- ‘Tell Me Something Good,’ a new web series from The Episcopal Church: Episode 6 now available
- There is still time to apply for Episcopal Church Constable Fund Grants
- Episcopal Relief & Development focuses on lament in 2021 Lenten meditations
- Virginia and General Seminaries in Exploratory Talks
- Church Pension Group Launches New Podcast Series ‘Choose Well: Helpful Conversations About Well-Being’
- Project Resource Offers Spring 2021 Stewardship Training
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Nevada
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Rector Hopkinsville, KY
-
Canon Organist/Director of Music Charleston, SC
-
Rector Palm Springs, CA
-
Rector Bella Vista, AR
-
Priest in Charge/Rector West Hartford, CT
-
Rector Clifford and Massies Mill, VA
-
Dean Cincinnati, OH
-
Copywriter/Editor, The Episcopal Church To Be Determined
-
Associate Rector Moorestown, NJ
-
Rector Stone Ridge, NY
-
Senior Account Manager – Business Development (CPG) New York, NY
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care Charleston, SC
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Organist/Music Director Grand Rapids, MI
-
Director of Contextual Education Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Cranbury, NJ
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Director of Youth Ministries (PT) Concord, MA
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Goldsboro, NC
-
Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Associate Rector Southport, CT
-
Rector North Platte, NE
Social Menu