|
ENS launches new weekly email digest
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal News Service is pleased to announce the launch of a new weekly digest to complement the daily newsletter that serves more than 21,500 email subscribers who wish to stay up to date with the latest news and information about The Episcopal Church and its mission.
The weekly digest will be emailed every Friday afternoon, beginning Jan. 29, with a full roundup of the week’s news. The digest is intended to provide a welcome alternative to those who wish to reduce the volume of emails they receive. The daily newsletter will continue to be emailed most weekdays with the latest ENS content published that same day.
Subscribers may now choose to receive the daily newsletter and/or the weekly digest by completing the following form: www.episcopalnewsservice.org/email-signup
Existing subscribers can update their preferences via the options included in the daily newsletter footer or by using the same form.
Sponsored emails that support ENS’s publishing mission and contain information that may be relevant to its audience will continue to be sent to both lists at a rate of no more than once per week.
- EPF PIN Says ‘Go and See’ To Encourage Holy Land Pilgrimages
- Applications accepted for 2021-2022 Conant Grants
- ‘Tell Me Something Good,’ a new web series from The Episcopal Church: Episode 6 now available
- There is still time to apply for Episcopal Church Constable Fund Grants
- Episcopal Relief & Development focuses on lament in 2021 Lenten meditations
- Virginia and General Seminaries in Exploratory Talks
- Church Pension Group Launches New Podcast Series ‘Choose Well: Helpful Conversations About Well-Being’
- Project Resource Offers Spring 2021 Stewardship Training
-
Rector Goldsboro, NC
-
Rector Hopkinsville, KY
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Director of Contextual Education Sewanee, TN
-
Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care Charleston, SC
-
Director of Youth Ministries (PT) Concord, MA
-
Rector Clifford and Massies Mill, VA
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Associate Rector Moorestown, NJ
-
Senior Account Manager – Business Development (CPG) New York, NY
-
Dean Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Priest in Charge/Rector West Hartford, CT
-
Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Canon Organist/Director of Music Charleston, SC
-
Rector Palm Springs, CA
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Copywriter/Editor, The Episcopal Church To Be Determined
-
Rector Stone Ridge, NY
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Associate Rector Southport, CT
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Nevada
-
Rector Cranbury, NJ
-
Rector Bella Vista, AR
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Organist/Music Director Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector North Platte, NE
Social Menu