ENS launches new weekly email digest

[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal News Service is pleased to announce the launch of a new weekly digest to complement the daily newsletter that serves more than 21,500 email subscribers who wish to stay up to date with the latest news and information about The Episcopal Church and its mission.

The weekly digest will be emailed every Friday afternoon, beginning Jan. 29, with a full roundup of the week’s news. The digest is intended to provide a welcome alternative to those who wish to reduce the volume of emails they receive. The daily newsletter will continue to be emailed most weekdays with the latest ENS content published that same day.

Subscribers may now choose to receive the daily newsletter and/or the weekly digest by completing the following form: www.episcopalnewsservice.org/email-signup

Existing subscribers can update their preferences via the options included in the daily newsletter footer or by using the same form.

Sponsored emails that support ENS’s publishing mission and contain information that may be relevant to its audience will continue to be sent to both lists at a rate of no more than once per week.