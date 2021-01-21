|
Bishop of Asante Mampong Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith will become archbishop of Ghana
Posted 4 hours ago

[Anglican Communion News Service] Bishop of Asante Mampong Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith will become the next archbishop of the internal Province of Ghana in the Church of the Province of West Africa (CPWA). Ben-Smith will succeed Archbishop Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, who retires on Feb. 12. The CPWA has two internal provinces: Ghana and West Africa. The primate alternates between the two.
The archbishop-elect was elected at a special synod held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Cyprian in Kumari, Ghana, on Jan. 15 with 18 votes. Bishop of Accra Daniel Torto received 15 votes.
