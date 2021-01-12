|
Episcopal Church condemns oil and gas lease sale in Arctic refuge
Posted 11 hours ago
|
[Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations] The Episcopal Church opposes the oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Oil and gas drilling in the refuge threatens the traditional existence of the Gwich’in people—many of whom are Episcopalian—and has failed to deliver on its promises of economic prosperity. Less than 1% of the projected $1.8 billion lease sale revenue was generated: only $14.4 million.
Sparse industry interest undercuts arguments that developing the Arctic refuge will lead to long-term economic prosperity for Alaskans. Only half the available tracts received bids, and all but two were from the state-owned Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which must find interested sublessors to develop its tracts. The highly unusual bids from a state-owned entity were spurred by last-minute, well-founded fears of scant industry interest and the reassurance that Alaska will receive half the lease sale revenue generated, essentially allowing the state to purchase leases at half-price.
The Episcopal Church acknowledges that the oil and gas industry plays a critical role in Alaska’s economy and that not all Alaska Native groups are of a single mind about drilling in the Arctic Refuge. Yet drilling in the Arctic refuge will harm members of our Episcopal Indigenous community and cause irreparable damage to a pristine wilderness area without creating the economic benefits that were promised. The church has supported the Gwich’in people with other coalition partners for decades to advocate for a more just and sustainable use of the Arctic refuge (Resolution 1991-D125).
We call on Congress and the incoming Biden administration to permanently protect the Arctic refuge, honor Indigenous rights and sacred spaces, and invest in sustainable economic development for Alaskan communities. Oil and gas development in the Arctic refuge fails to accomplish these aims.
Additional Resources:
The Episcopal Church and Drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Indigenous People, Creation, and the Christian Church: A Tragic History in Need of Redemption
Major Oil Companies Take A Pass On Controversial Lease Sale In Arctic Refuge
- From Many, One: Conversations Across Difference
- Church Pension Group Launches New Podcast Series ‘Choose Well: Helpful Conversations About Well-Being’
- Project Resource Offers Spring 2021 Stewardship Training
- Presiding Bishop Curry’s Word to the Church: Who shall we be?
- Epiphany 2021: A Call to Prayer for our Nation from Presiding Bishop Curry
- ‘Tell Me Something Good,’ a new web series from The Episcopal Church
- Good Book Club reads the Gospel of Mark during Epiphany
- Episcopal Church Young Adult Service Corps applications open for 2021-2022 placements
- The Episcopal Church launches 2021 Absalom Jones Fund Campaign to assist Episcopal historically black colleges and universities
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation receives Trinity Church Wall Street grant to fund lay preaching initiative
-
Rector Bella Vista, AR
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Rector Kingston, PA
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Clifford and Massies Mill, VA
-
Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care Charleston, SC
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Stone Ridge, NY
-
Retreat Center Director Cody, WY
-
Rector North Platte, NE
-
Priest in Charge/Rector West Hartford, CT
-
Director of Contextual Education Sewanee, TN
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Nevada
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Copywriter/Editor, The Episcopal Church To Be Determined
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Organist/Music Director Grand Rapids, MI
-
Dean Cincinnati, OH
-
Director of Youth Ministries (PT) Concord, MA
-
Rector Gastonia, NC
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
Social Menu