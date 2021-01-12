|
Diocese of Iowa revises dates for bishop election and consecration
Posted 11 hours ago
[Diocese of Iowa] The Rt. Rev. Alan Scarfe, bishop of the Diocese of Iowa, has informed the diocese that at the request of the Standing Committee he is revising the election of his successor because of the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The election will now be held on July 31, moved from the original date of May 1. The date of the consecration has changed accordingly from Sept. 18 to Dec. 18, with Presiding Bishop Michael Curry as the chief consecrator. Scarfe has also postponed the date of his retirement to Dec. 18.
The Standing Committee hopes to host the final slate of bishop candidates in person for a series of meetings across the diocese, and it is their understanding that the possibility of such a gathering and having candidates travel to Iowa from different parts of the country might not be likely within the original time frame. In their statement, the Standing Committee says, “We did not make this decision lightly. The process of episcopal elections is already a lengthy one, and we are prolonging it. But we are convinced that in the long run, the probability of allowing for the people of the diocese to meet and mingle with candidates, and indeed allowing the candidates to get an in-person view of the diocese and the state and people of Iowa, will lead to a more informed decision on all sides.”
