RIP: Former Georgia Bishop Henry I. Louttit Jr. dies at 82

[Diocese of Georgia] The people of the Diocese of Georgia mourn the loss of the Rt. Rev. Henry I. Louttit Jr., who died peacefully on the morning of Dec. 31.

Louttit was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 13, 1938, son of Bishop and Mrs. H. I. Louttit Sr. Married in 1962, he and his wife Jan had three children: Amy, Susan and Katie. His undergraduate degree is from The University of the South and he graduated from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1963. He was ordained a deacon by his father, then bishop of South Florida, and a priest the following year by Bishop Albert R. Stuart, then bishop of Georgia. He served Trinity Church, Statesboro, and in 1967 became rector of Christ Church, Valdosta, where he remained until election as bishop in 1994. He was consecrated bishop on Jan. 21, 1995, in the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Savannah.

The bishop promoted congregational development and planted new congregations: Holy Comforter was established from St. Paul’s, Augusta, in Evans County; King of Peace was planted in Kingsland; and St. Luke’s was started in Rincon.

Bishop Louttit strove to keep the diocese united during a period of great controversy following the ordination of Bishop Gene Robinson in New Hampshire.