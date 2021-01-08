Presiding Bishop joins other NCC leaders in call for President Donald Trump’s removal from office

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry added his name Jan. 8 to an open letter addressed to Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and the U.S. Cabinet, calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office. The full letter, distributed by the National Council of Churches, follows.

January 8, 2021

Our faith instructs us to take seriously positions of leadership, not to lead others astray and to be careful about what we say and do. In Philippians 2:3-4 we are taught to, “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.”

President Donald J. Trump’s actions and words have endangered the security of the country and its institutions of government by inciting a violent, deadly, seditious mob attack at the U.S. Capitol. His words and actions have placed the lives of the people he is supposed to serve in grave danger to advance his own interests. Further, he not only failed to stop or condemn the attack after the Capitol had been stormed but instead encouraged the mob by calling them patriots. This domestic terrorist attack resulted in at least five deaths, including a Capitol Police Officer, and more than a dozen police officers injured. The desecration of the Capitol building was also disgraceful and reprehensible.

For the good of the nation, so that we might end the current horror and prepare the way for binding up the nation’s wounds, we, as leaders of the member communions of the National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA (NCC), believe the time has come for the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, to resign his position immediately. If he is unwilling to resign, we urge you to exercise the options provided by our democratic system.

In addition, we recognize the need to hold responsible not only those who invaded the Capitol, but also those who supported and/or promoted the President’s false claims about the election, or made their own false accusations.

We grieve for our country at this difficult time and continue to pray for the safety and security, and ultimately the healing of our nation. Holding those who have abused their power and participated in these immoral and tragic actions, in particular the President of the United States, is one step toward healing.

Signed,

Jim Winkler, General Secretary and President

National Council of Churches

Rev. Dr. John C. Dorhauer

General Minister and President, United Church of Christ

Chair, National Council of Churches Governing Board

Bishop W. Darin Moore

Presiding Bishop, AME Zion Church

Immediate Past Chair, National Council of Churches

Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton

Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

Vice Chair, National Council of Churches

Rev. Teresa Hord Owens, General Minister and President

Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Rev. Dr. Néstor Gómez,

The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Rev. Paula Clayton Dempsey, Director of Partnership Relations

Alliance of Baptists

Bishop Elizabeth Eaton, Presiding Bishop

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop

The Episcopal Church

Senior Bishop Lawrence Reddick

Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

Bishop Sally Dyck, Ecumenical Officer of the Council of Bishops

The United Methodist Church

Rev. Dr. Jean Hawxhurst, Ecumenical Staff Officer

The United Methodist Church

Rev. Eddy Alemán, General Secretary

Reformed Church in America

Rev. Jane Siebert, President

Swedenborgian Church of North America

His Eminence Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Ecumenical Director and Diocesan Legate

The Armenian Church, Eastern Diocese of America

Dr. Kimberly Brook

African Methodist Episcopal Church

Rev. Richard Tafel

Swedenborgian Church

Carole Collins, Director of Operation

Alliance of Baptists

Reverend Brenda Girton-Mitchell

Progressive National Baptist Convention

Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson

Chair, Conference of National Black Churches

Stephen M. Veazey, President (Head of Communion)

Community of Christ

His Grace Mar Awa Royel, Bishop of California and Secretary of the Holy Synod

Assyrian Church of the East

Bishop Francis Krebs, Presiding Bishop

Ecumenical Catholic Communion

Rev. Dr. James Herbert Nelson II, Stated Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA)

Presbyterian Church (USA)