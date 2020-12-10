|
Tongan royal family helps with prayer book translation
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga] The new version of the Tongan Eucharistic liturgy in “A New Zealand Prayer Book He Karakia Mihinare o Aotearoa” published in 2020 has taken a journey from rewriting to revising to double-checking with royalty on its way to finding its current form.
The Tongan liturgy in this year’s new prayer book was translated through the efforts of eight translators: the Diocese of Polynesia’s translations coordinator, the Rev. Sione Uluilakepa, along with Viliami Folau, Kensington Fifita and retired priest the Rev. Epalahame Vea, with help from the late Rev. Viliami Tohi, Archdeacon Pau Likiliki, Daniel Koloamatangi and Lionel Tu’inukuafe.
