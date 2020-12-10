New bishop for prisons welcomed by Church of England and Church in Wales

[Church of England] The bishop for prisons and deputy chaplain general have been formally commissioned in a service led by the archbishop of Canterbury.

Bishop of Gloucester Rachel Treweek was commissioned as bishop for prisons, with the Rev. Helen Dearnley licensed as deputy chaplain general of prisons. The commissioning took place during a service of evening prayer conducted from Lambeth Palace’s crypt chapel.

The service, with participants tuning in via Zoom, heard prayers for Treweek and Dearnley read by the archbishops of Canterbury, York and Wales.

Read the full article here.