|
New bishop for prisons welcomed by Church of England and Church in Wales
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The bishop for prisons and deputy chaplain general have been formally commissioned in a service led by the archbishop of Canterbury.
Bishop of Gloucester Rachel Treweek was commissioned as bishop for prisons, with the Rev. Helen Dearnley licensed as deputy chaplain general of prisons. The commissioning took place during a service of evening prayer conducted from Lambeth Palace’s crypt chapel.
The service, with participants tuning in via Zoom, heard prayers for Treweek and Dearnley read by the archbishops of Canterbury, York and Wales.
- Preaching in the Era of COVID-19
- Trawick-Scott Advent Organ Recital Series
- Center for Anglican Learning and Leadership Winter Courses
- Sacred Art: God at the Gallery
- A Poet Reads the Gospels: A Re-reading of the Story of Stables
- Virtual Lessons & Carols at Church of the Heavenly Rest
- Handel’s Messiah
- Candler Close-Up: DMin Degree Exploration
- Advent Quiet Day: Reflection, Contemplation on Mary, Mother of Hope & Justice
- The Rev. Russell Levenson Lands of the Bible Cruise
- Diocese of Wyoming notified of successful canonical consent process
- Application process now open for Episcopal Church Constable Fund Grants
- Fourth season of ‘The Way of Love with Bishop Michael Curry’ podcast continues with guest the Very Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas
- New Hymnal by Dean of Grace Church Cathedral, Charleston, Michael Wright
- Church Pension Group Appoints Airié Stuart Senior Vice President and Publisher of Church Publishing Incorporated
- Church Pension Group Releases New Interactive Annual Episcopal Clergy Compensation Report
-
Rector Wellsboro, PA
-
Rector Cumming, GA
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
John Hines Professor of Preaching Austin, TX
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Annual Fund Director, Bexley Seabury Seminary Remote
-
Vicar Sweetwater / Colorado City, TX
-
Executive Assistant for the Bishop Diocese of Michigan
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Vicar (HT) Moscow, ID
-
Director, ECBF Business & Loan Development Chicago, IL or Deployed
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Clifford and Massies Mill, VA
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Nevada
-
Rector Roswell, GA
-
Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Richmond, IN
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Priest in Charge (HT) Portland, ME
Social Menu