New Zealand Anglicans collect stories of the COVID-19 era
Posted 11 hours ago
[Anglican Taonga] When librarian Judith Bright saw the National Library of New Zealand –Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa call for COVID-19 responses from individuals, families and communities, she realized straight away Anglicans would need to act too.
“We need to make sure Anglicans across the tikanga take a record of what happened during lockdown right now, before life goes back to normal and our memory of this time is lost,” she said.
Judith Bright knows it won’t be long before someone decides to study what Anglicans here did during the 2020 pandemic. She warns that unless we gather those records now, the archives will be left with a patchy picture when researchers come knocking.
