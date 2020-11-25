|
Two Canadian bishops recovering from COVID-19
[Anglican Journal] Bishop of Saskatchewan Michael Hawkins is thankful for the prayers and support he’s received while in the hospital with COVID-19, and is encouraging people to be careful as the pandemic continues.
Hawkins contracted COVID-19 in mid-November and was admitted to the ICU. When he spoke with the Anglican Journal on Nov. 24, he had been in the hospital for eight days and said there were no plans yet for his discharge.
