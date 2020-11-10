New Primates for Korea, Japan and Hong Kong; Primates of Mexico and Hong Kong to Retire

[ACNS Digest] There have been changes to the senior leadership of several Anglican provinces, and further changes are in the pipeline.

Archbishop Francisco Moreno, primate of La Iglesia Anglicana de Mexico, will retire on Nov. 13 Archbishop Paul Kwong, primate of the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui, will retire on Dec. 31 He will continue to serve as chair of the Anglican Consultative Council, the Anglican Communion’s main policy-making body. Bishop Andrew Chan of Western Kowloon will become the Archbishop of Hong Kong and Primate of the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui on Jan. 3, 2021.

Archbishop Luke Ken-ichi Muto, bishop of Kyushu, is the new primate of the Nippon Sei Ko Kai (the Anglican Communion in Japan).

Archbishop Peter Kyongho Lee, bishop of Seoul, is the new primate of the Anglican Church in Korea.

Bishop Nathan Ingen of Aipo Rongo continues to serve as Acting Archbishop of Papua New Guinea following the retirement of Archbishop Allan Migi on health grounds in May. Archbishop Migi died in October.