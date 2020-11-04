|
England: Archbishops encourage calm, courage and compassion in face of new lockdown
Posted 9 hours ago
|
The archbishops of Canterbury and York have invited the U.K. to join them in prayer, in a message encouraging ‘calm, courageous and compassionate’ responses to the difficulties of the second national lockdown in England.
In an open letter, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell assure the nation of their prayers. They highlight the love of God for us all in the midst of ‘deeply challenging and difficult’ times facing the country.
“We are writing to share our belief that whoever you are, and whatever you happen to believe, you are loved by God. Beyond measure. We also want you to know that we are praying for you, particularly asking that Christ’s love will comfort us, calm our fears, and lead our nation and our world through this terrible pandemic,” they say.
In the letter, the Archbishops encourage everyone to adopt ‘calm, courageous and compassionate’ responses in the face of the difficulties posed by the lockdown.
“So many of us are holding so much pain – our own and the pain of those we love. We will need to be gentle, kind and patient with each other,” they write.
“In the first wave, we showed we are a nation of compassion and kindness. Let’s dig deep and keep that love for our neighbors strong in this second time of struggle.
Anyone who wishes to do so is invited by the Archbishops to join them in daily prayer at 6 p.m. during lockdown using resources that will be published later today on the Church of England’s website and social media channels.
- Mapping Systemic Racism in Your Community (an urban perspective)
- Preaching in the Era of COVID-19: Hitting the Ground Running
- Highlights of Paul’s Journeys Cruise w/ the Rev. Austin Rios
- Sacred Art: God at the Gallery
- Dismantling Racism: A Youth Curriculum
- Pádraig Ó Tuama: Poetry and prayer in times of conflict
- Border Ministries Summit
- Stepping Up to Supervision with Susan Beaumont
- Fourth season of The Way of Love with Bishop Michael Curry podcast begins with guest Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
- 2021 Roanridge Trust grants available for leadership development in small towns and rural communities
- Special 2020 Parochial Report form
- Episcopal Church announces 2020 Beloved Community ‘Rapid-Response’ grant recipients
- Advent and Christmas resources available
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry featured in ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’
- Episcopal Service Corps 2021-2022 application, discernment quiz now available
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon from Holding on to Hope: A National Service for Healing and Wholeness
-
Rector Richmond, IN
-
Chief Financial Officer San Francisco, CA
-
Executive Assistant to the Bishop Parrish, FL
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Anglican and Episcopal Studies Faculty Position (Tenure-Track) Atlanta, GA
-
Bishop, Diocesan Diocese of Iowa
-
Director, ECBF Business & Loan Development Chicago, IL or Deployed
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Choral Director Mobile, AL
-
Assistant Priest Southport, NC
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Bishop Diocesan Diocese of Pittsburgh
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector Norman, OK
-
Rector Lake Oswego, OR
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Washington, NC
-
Vicar (HT) Florence, OR
-
Executive Assistant to the Executive Officer New York, NY
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
Social Menu