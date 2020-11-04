England: Archbishops encourage calm, courage and compassion in face of new lockdown

The archbishops of Canterbury and York have invited the U.K. to join them in prayer, in a message encouraging ‘calm, courageous and compassionate’ responses to the difficulties of the second national lockdown in England.

In an open letter, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell assure the nation of their prayers. They highlight the love of God for us all in the midst of ‘deeply challenging and difficult’ times facing the country.

“We are writing to share our belief that whoever you are, and whatever you happen to believe, you are loved by God. Beyond measure. We also want you to know that we are praying for you, particularly asking that Christ’s love will comfort us, calm our fears, and lead our nation and our world through this terrible pandemic,” they say.

In the letter, the Archbishops encourage everyone to adopt ‘calm, courageous and compassionate’ responses in the face of the difficulties posed by the lockdown.

“So many of us are holding so much pain – our own and the pain of those we love. We will need to be gentle, kind and patient with each other,” they write.

“In the first wave, we showed we are a nation of compassion and kindness. Let’s dig deep and keep that love for our neighbors strong in this second time of struggle.

Anyone who wishes to do so is invited by the Archbishops to join them in daily prayer at 6 p.m. during lockdown using resources that will be published later today on the Church of England’s website and social media channels.