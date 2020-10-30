|
Church in Wales launches safeguarding course for all members
[The Church in Wales] All church members are being encouraged to undergo a safeguarding awareness course to ensure churches are safe places for everyone.
A new safeguarding awareness course is being launched online for all those involved in church life – from leaders to congregation members. It is being delivered by St. Padarn’s Institute, the training arm of the Church in Wales.
The course takes people through a series of animated films to explain the role of safeguarding in church life as clearly as possible. It covers subjects such as how to recognize signs of emotional, physical or sexual abuse and what to do if you suspect abuse is taking place. Once signed on, the course takes about 90 minutes to complete. It features two quizzes which people have to pass before being awarded a certificate.
