Anglican and Lutheran leaders in Canada call for government intervention on Indigenous fishing rights
Posted 14 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] The following letter was sent by the leaders of the Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian officials:
As the safety and well-being of Mi’kmaw people is are threatened, their fundamental human rights—embodied in the Friendship Treaty of 1752, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the 1999 affirmation of their Treaty Rights in the Marshall Decision—are minimized, ignored, or denied. The denial of the full humanity of the Mi’kmaw people by those who refuse to recognize these treaty obligations is at the base of this hatred and violence. Anything that is less than an urgent response by those who share in the protection of these rights risks a complicity in a great evil.
