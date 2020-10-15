|
RIP: Former Colorado Bishop William Frey
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Colorado] Former Bishop William C. Frey, the eighth bishop of Colorado, died on Oct. 11 in San Antonio, Texas.
Frey was born in 1930 in Waco, Texas, was ordained in 1956 in the Diocese of Colorado, served as missionary bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Guatemala from 1967 to 1971 and was elected in 1972 as bishop of the Diocese of Colorado, where he served until 1990.
A full obituary and memorial service information will be shared at a later date.
- Preaching in the Era of COVID-19: Hitting the Ground Running
- Stepping Up to Supervision with Susan Beaumont
- How the Suffrage Movement Betrayed Black Women with Brent Staples
- Christian Discipleship & the Problem of Racism
- Pádraig Ó Tuama: Poetry and prayer in times of conflict
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Highlights of Paul’s Journeys Cruise w/ the Rev. Austin Rios
- Unpacking Your Dreams: Listening to God’s Wisdom
- Holding on to Hope: A National Service for Healing and Wholeness
- Social (In)Justice with Pádraig Ó Tuama
- Episcopal Poll Chaplains and Election Leadership Training
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Sow seeds of resilience this Advent with Episcopal Relief & Development’s ‘Gifts for Life’ catalog
- Episcopal Church joins with ecumenical partners in prayers for the Armenian Church of America (Eastern)
- Practical Inspiration in Trying Times
- Data from 2019 parochial reports now available
- World-Famous Saint Thomas Choir School Appoints Christopher Seeley as 14th Head
- General Convention Task Force invites Episcopalians to participate in survey ‘Social Justice and the Episcopal Church: A Call for Stories’
- New prayer initiative offered in advance of elections in the United States
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation delivers preaching conference for deacons of Province VII
- ChurchNext launches free online course ‘Civil Conversation in Uncivil Times’ with journalist and author Ray Suarez
- Church Pension Group Appoints Christopher R. Rourke Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Church Insurance Companies
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Multimedia Producer New York, NY
-
Assistant Priest Southport, NC
-
Associate Priest Rochester, NY
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Rector Lake Oswego, OR
-
Director of Communications and Networking Miami, FL
-
Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Rector Washington, NC
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Marketing Specialist New York, NY
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Rector (PT) Greencastle, IN
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
Social Menu