RIP: Former Colorado Bishop William Frey

[Diocese of Colorado] Former Bishop William C. Frey, the eighth bishop of Colorado, died on Oct. 11 in San Antonio, Texas.

Frey was born in 1930 in Waco, Texas, was ordained in 1956 in the Diocese of Colorado, served as missionary bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Guatemala from 1967 to 1971 and was elected in 1972 as bishop of the Diocese of Colorado, where he served until 1990.

A full obituary and memorial service information will be shared at a later date.