Invitation to virtual consecration of the bishop of Singapore

[Anglican Communion] The Church of the Province of South East Asia is inviting Anglicans around the world to join them online on Sunday, Oct.18, to participate in the consecration and enthronement of the Rev. Titus Chung as the 10th bishop of Singapore. COVID-19 restrictions mean that the archbishop of South East Asia, the Most Rev. Melter Jiki Tais, and the other bishops of the province are unable to travel to Singapore for the service. At the request of Melter, the consecration will be carried out by two former bishops of Singapore, the Rt. Rev. John Chew and the Rt. Rev. Kuan Kim Seng, as well as the current assistant bishop and vicar general of Singapore, the Rt. Rev. Low Jee King.

The service will take place at 4:00 pm SGT (8:00 a.m. GMT) on Sunday, Oct. 18, and can be viewed on a YouTube livestream at bit.ly/Bp-Chung.