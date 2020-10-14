|
Invitation to virtual consecration of the bishop of Singapore
Posted 14 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion] The Church of the Province of South East Asia is inviting Anglicans around the world to join them online on Sunday, Oct.18, to participate in the consecration and enthronement of the Rev. Titus Chung as the 10th bishop of Singapore. COVID-19 restrictions mean that the archbishop of South East Asia, the Most Rev. Melter Jiki Tais, and the other bishops of the province are unable to travel to Singapore for the service. At the request of Melter, the consecration will be carried out by two former bishops of Singapore, the Rt. Rev. John Chew and the Rt. Rev. Kuan Kim Seng, as well as the current assistant bishop and vicar general of Singapore, the Rt. Rev. Low Jee King.
The service will take place at 4:00 pm SGT (8:00 a.m. GMT) on Sunday, Oct. 18, and can be viewed on a YouTube livestream at bit.ly/Bp-Chung.
- Social (In)Justice with Pádraig Ó Tuama
- Unpacking Your Dreams: Listening to God’s Wisdom
- How the Suffrage Movement Betrayed Black Women with Brent Staples
- Pádraig Ó Tuama: Poetry and prayer in times of conflict
- Christian Discipleship & the Problem of Racism
- Stepping Up to Supervision with Susan Beaumont
- Highlights of Paul’s Journeys Cruise w/ the Rev. Austin Rios
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Preaching in the Era of COVID-19: Hitting the Ground Running
- Episcopal poll chaplains and election leadership training
- Sow seeds of resilience this Advent with Episcopal Relief & Development’s ‘Gifts for Life’ catalog
- Episcopal Church joins with ecumenical partners in prayers for the Armenian Church of America (Eastern)
- Practical Inspiration in Trying Times
- Data from 2019 parochial reports now available
- World-Famous Saint Thomas Choir School Appoints Christopher Seeley as 14th Head
- General Convention Task Force invites Episcopalians to participate in survey ‘Social Justice and the Episcopal Church: A Call for Stories’
- New prayer initiative offered in advance of elections in the United States
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation delivers preaching conference for deacons of Province VII
- ChurchNext launches free online course ‘Civil Conversation in Uncivil Times’ with journalist and author Ray Suarez
- Church Pension Group Appoints Christopher R. Rourke Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Church Insurance Companies
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Associate Priest Rochester, NY
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Marketing Specialist New York, NY
-
Multimedia Producer New York, NY
-
Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector (PT) Greencastle, IN
-
Rector Lake Oswego, OR
-
Director of Communications and Networking Miami, FL
-
Rector Washington, NC
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Assistant Priest Southport, NC
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
Social Menu