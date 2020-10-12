Anglican Communion’s mission director steps down for return to parish ministry

[Anglican Communion] The director for mission for the Anglican Consultative Council, the Rev. John Kafwanka, is to step down from the role he has held for more than a decade in order to return to parish ministry. He will step down in December to become vicar of Saint Augustine of Canterbury Church, Whitton, in the Church of England’s Diocese of London.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the Anglican Communion in the past 14 years, 11 of these as director for mission,” he said. “During this period many relationships and friendships have been built within the Anglican Communion and ecumenically, which have immensely enriched my life and my faith. I have learnt a lot and I am going away far richer in my faith and personal friendships than when I came.

“I have greatly valued the support of the secretary general and the staff of the Anglican Communion Office, whose company I will dearly miss.

“I now look forward to joining the Saint Augustine of Canterbury Church community in the Kensington Episcopal Area of London Diocese, with the hope of growing together as disciples of Jesus and in being small signs of Christ’s hope and love, especially at this time of great challenge.”

Responding to the news, the secretary General of the Anglican Communion, the Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, said that: “John has been a most valued member of the Anglican Communion Office team. We give thanks for his service as a leader and a colleague and wish him and his family God’s richest blessing in the future.”

The Anglican Communion is a family of 41 autonomous inter-dependent national and regional churches present in more than 165 countries around the world. The member churches are supported by an international secretariat, based at the Anglican Communion Office in west London, where a small staff team facilitate joint work in areas including mission, theological education, gender justice, communications, advocacy and international development.