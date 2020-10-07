|
Canadian seminaries expand remote learning as pandemic continues
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] Theological colleges across Canada have adapted their teaching models to the COVID-19 pandemic as online and remote learning become the new norm.
In seminaries that previously offered online programs, faculty and students were able to quickly make the shift to internet-based learning. An April survey by the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) — which, according to its website, has 270 member institutions in the United States and Canada — found that among 237 schools that responded, those offering online degrees beforehand were better able to make the shift to remote learning.
- Stepping Up to Supervision with Susan Beaumont
- Unpacking Your Dreams: Listening to God’s Wisdom
- How the Suffrage Movement Betrayed Black Women with Brent Staples
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Walking with Asylum Seekers: A Training Series for Congregations
- Preaching in the Era of COVID-19: Hitting the Ground Running
- The Great Fight to Win the Vote with Elaine Weiss
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Reopening in a New Reality: Finding Your Congregation’s Calling Beyond Covid
- How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All with Dr. Martha S. Jones
- Episcopal Church Executive Council will meet virtually Oct. 9-12
- The Episcopal Church and the 2020 U.S. elections: An overview of resources
- Title IV hearing panel issues decision in disciplinary matter involving the Rt. Rev. William H. Love
- New prayer initiative offered in advance of elections in the United States
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s statement on Trump administration’s 2021 refugee admissions ceiling
- Episcopal Relief & Development Partners with Episcopal Dioceses in Response to Wildfires in Western States
- Becoming Beloved Community NOW webinars available on demand
- General Convention Task Force seeks participants representing the diversity of the church for Safe Church Listening Groups
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation delivers preaching conference for deacons of Province VII
- ChurchNext launches free online course ‘Civil Conversation in Uncivil Times’ with journalist and author Ray Suarez
- Church Pension Group Appoints Christopher R. Rourke Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Church Insurance Companies
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation, Iona Center at Seminary of the Southwest announce video homiletics series
-
Transition Priest in Charge (3 year term) Bangor, ME
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Director of Communication Portland, OR
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Assistant Priest Southport, NC
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Multimedia Producer New York, NY
-
Rector Lake Oswego, OR
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Director of Communications and Networking Miami, FL
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Rector Washington, NC
-
Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Marketing Specialist New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Greencastle, IN
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Clergy-in-Residence (Short Term) Kaua'i, HI
Social Menu