Canadian seminaries expand remote learning as pandemic continues

By Matt Gardner
Posted 12 hours ago

[Anglican Journal] Theological colleges across Canada have adapted their teaching models to the COVID-19 pandemic as online and remote learning become the new norm.

In seminaries that previously offered online programs, faculty and students were able to quickly make the shift to internet-based learning. An April survey by the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) — which, according to its website, has 270 member institutions in the United States and Canada — found that among 237 schools that responded, those offering online degrees beforehand were better able to make the shift to remote learning.

Read the entire article here.

