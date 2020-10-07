Archbishop of Canterbury appoints Dushantha Rodrigo next bishop of Colombo

[Anglican Communion News Service] The vicar of the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Rev. Dushantha Rodrigo, has been appointed the next bishop of Colombo. The Diocese of Colombo is one of two in the Church of Ceylon – an extra-provincial member of the worldwide Anglican Communion. The appointment was announced Sept. 28 by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The Colombo Diocesan Council referred the appointment of their next bishop to the archbishop of Canterbury in his role as metropolitan under the Church of Ceylon’s constitution. The church’s own internal mechanisms failed to elect a bishop in August.

“I am pleased to announce that Father Dushantha is to be the next bishop of Colombo,” Welby said. “I congratulated him personally by telephone on Friday and am glad to declare my support for him publicly today.”

