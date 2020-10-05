Standing Committee announces candidate slate for 13th bishop of Chicago

[Standing Committee Diocese of Chicago] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of Chicago Oct. 5 announced the slate of candidates for the 13th bishop of Chicago.

The candidates (listed in alphabetical order by last name) are:

The Rev. Canon Paula E. Clark, canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, Diocese of Washington

The Rev. Edwin Daniel Johnson, rector, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Boston

The Rev. Fulton L. Porter III, rector, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Chicago

The Rev. Winnie Varghese, priest for ministry and program coordination, Trinity Church Wall Street, New York City

Information about the candidates, including essays, resumes, and short introductory videos, can be found here.

“Through the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the faithful and prayerful work of the Search & Nomination Committee, the Standing Committee is honored and thrilled to announce the slate of candidates for the 13th bishop of Chicago. Each of these candidates embodies a variety of gifts and experiences to lead us into the future, along with a sense of call to the sacred responsibility of bishop of the Diocese of Chicago,” said the Rev. Anne B. Jolly, president of the standing committee, in a letter to the diocese.

The Standing Committee also announced the opening of the petition process, which allows additional nominees to be added to the slate. The requirements for petition nominees can be found here. The deadline for nominations by petition is Oct. 12, 2020, at 5 p.m. Central time.

The final slate of candidates will be announced by the Standing Committee after the close of the petition process.

Members of the diocese will have the opportunity to learn more about the candidates during Candidate Conversations, which will be held online in November.

The election will be held online Dec. 12. The priest elected will succeed Bishop Jeffrey Lee who will retire at the end of the year.