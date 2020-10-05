|
Standing Committee announces candidate slate for 13th bishop of Chicago
Election to be held Dec. 12
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Standing Committee Diocese of Chicago] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of Chicago Oct. 5 announced the slate of candidates for the 13th bishop of Chicago.
The candidates (listed in alphabetical order by last name) are:
The Rev. Canon Paula E. Clark, canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, Diocese of Washington
The Rev. Edwin Daniel Johnson, rector, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Boston
The Rev. Fulton L. Porter III, rector, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Chicago
The Rev. Winnie Varghese, priest for ministry and program coordination, Trinity Church Wall Street, New York City
Information about the candidates, including essays, resumes, and short introductory videos, can be found here.
“Through the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the faithful and prayerful work of the Search & Nomination Committee, the Standing Committee is honored and thrilled to announce the slate of candidates for the 13th bishop of Chicago. Each of these candidates embodies a variety of gifts and experiences to lead us into the future, along with a sense of call to the sacred responsibility of bishop of the Diocese of Chicago,” said the Rev. Anne B. Jolly, president of the standing committee, in a letter to the diocese.
The Standing Committee also announced the opening of the petition process, which allows additional nominees to be added to the slate. The requirements for petition nominees can be found here. The deadline for nominations by petition is Oct. 12, 2020, at 5 p.m. Central time.
The final slate of candidates will be announced by the Standing Committee after the close of the petition process.
Members of the diocese will have the opportunity to learn more about the candidates during Candidate Conversations, which will be held online in November.
The election will be held online Dec. 12. The priest elected will succeed Bishop Jeffrey Lee who will retire at the end of the year.
- The Great Fight to Win the Vote with Elaine Weiss
- Walking with Asylum Seekers: A Training Series for Congregations
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Protest Chaplaincy Training and Discussion on Faithful Civil Action
- How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All with Dr. Martha S. Jones
- How the Suffrage Movement Betrayed Black Women with Brent Staples
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Unpacking Your Dreams: Listening to God’s Wisdom
- Title IV hearing panel issues decision in disciplinary matter involving the Rt. Rev. William H. Love
- New prayer initiative offered in advance of elections in the United States
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s statement on Trump administration’s 2021 refugee admissions ceiling
- Episcopal Relief & Development Partners with Episcopal Dioceses in Response to Wildfires in Western States
- Becoming Beloved Community NOW webinars available on demand
- General Convention Task Force seeks participants representing the diversity of the church for Safe Church Listening Groups
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation delivers preaching conference for deacons of Province VII
- ChurchNext launches free online course ‘Civil Conversation in Uncivil Times’ with journalist and author Ray Suarez
- Church Pension Group Appoints Christopher R. Rourke Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Church Insurance Companies
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation, Iona Center at Seminary of the Southwest announce video homiletics series
-
Rector (PT) Greencastle, IN
-
Director of Communication Portland, OR
-
Assistant Priest Southport, NC
-
Director of Communications and Networking Miami, FL
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Transition Priest in Charge (3 year term) Bangor, ME
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Multimedia Producer New York, NY
-
Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Clergy-in-Residence (Short Term) Kaua'i, HI
-
Marketing Specialist New York, NY
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Rector Washington, NC
-
Rector Lake Oswego, OR
Social Menu