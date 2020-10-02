|
Presiding Bishop calls Episcopalians to pray for president, first lady after positive COVID-19 diagnoses
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issued a call to prayer Oct. 2 following President Donald Trump’s and first lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 tests:
During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, I continue to pray for all affected by this virus in any way. At this particular moment, I ask that all Episcopalians also pray for the president and first lady, and all in the White House or government who have been infected by this virus.
O God of heavenly powers, by the might of your command you drive away from our bodies all sickness and all infirmity: Be present in your goodness with your children, the president and first lady, and all in the White House or government who have been infected by this virus, that their weakness may be banished and their strength restored; and that, their health being renewed, they may bless your holy name; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. — For Recovery from Sickness, Book of Common Prayer, p. 458
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry
Presiding Bishop and Primate
The Episcopal Church
- Unpacking Your Dreams: Listening to God’s Wisdom
- Walking with Asylum Seekers: A Training Series for Congregations
- Protest Chaplaincy Training and Discussion on Faithful Civil Action
- How the Suffrage Movement Betrayed Black Women with Brent Staples
- The Great Fight to Win the Vote with Elaine Weiss
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All with Dr. Martha S. Jones
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Episcopal Relief & Development Partners with Episcopal Dioceses in Response to Wildfires in Western States
- Becoming Beloved Community NOW webinars available on demand
- General Convention Task Force seeks participants representing the diversity of the church for Safe Church Listening Groups
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation delivers preaching conference for deacons of Province VII
- ChurchNext launches free online course ‘Civil Conversation in Uncivil Times’ with journalist and author Ray Suarez
- Church Pension Group Appoints Christopher R. Rourke Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Church Insurance Companies
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation, Iona Center at Seminary of the Southwest announce video homiletics series
-
Assistant Priest Southport, NC
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Lake Oswego, OR
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Director of Communication Portland, OR
-
Transition Priest in Charge (3 year term) Bangor, ME
-
Multimedia Producer New York, NY
-
Marketing Specialist New York, NY
-
Director of Communications and Networking Miami, FL
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Rector (PT) Greencastle, IN
-
Bishop, Diocesan Diocese of South Carolina
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Washington, NC
-
Clergy-in-Residence (Short Term) Kaua'i, HI
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
Social Menu