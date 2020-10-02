Presiding Bishop calls Episcopalians to pray for president, first lady after positive COVID-19 diagnoses

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issued a call to prayer Oct. 2 following President Donald Trump’s and first lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 tests:

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, I continue to pray for all affected by this virus in any way. At this particular moment, I ask that all Episcopalians also pray for the president and first lady, and all in the White House or government who have been infected by this virus.

O God of heavenly powers, by the might of your command you drive away from our bodies all sickness and all infirmity: Be present in your goodness with your children, the president and first lady, and all in the White House or government who have been infected by this virus, that their weakness may be banished and their strength restored; and that, their health being renewed, they may bless your holy name; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. — For Recovery from Sickness, Book of Common Prayer, p. 458

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry

Presiding Bishop and Primate

The Episcopal Church