Presiding Bishop’s statement on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issued the following statement on Sept. 18 following the death of long-serving Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

The late John Fitzgerald Kennedy once said, “while on earth God’s work must truly be our own.”

The sacred cause of liberty and justice, dignity and equality decreed by God and meant for all has been advanced because while on earth Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made God’s work her own. Because of her the ancient words of the prophet Micah to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God have found fulfillment. May we follow in her footprints. May she rest in the arms of the God who is love and the author of true justice.

Rest In Peace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Shalom.

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry

Presiding Bishop and Primate

The Episcopal Church