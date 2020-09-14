|
Diocese of Maryland approves $1 million for reparations fund to back racial reconciliation work
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Maryland] The 236th Convention of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland on Sept. 12 passed a resolution that commits to creating a $1 million seed fund for reparations and racial reconciliation work, with more than 80% of votes in favor.
After unanimously passing a resolution in 2019 affirming the principle of reparations at its 235th Diocesan Convention, the diocese’s next step is to contribute money to programs in the black community that will help to repair the breach that is systemic racism in Maryland and in the United States, building up impoverished black communities. The wealth of the country was created on the backs of enslaved persons, and the legacy of slavery, grief, suffering and abuse continue today.
“Passing the resolution is in recognition of our collective complicity and contributing to the impoverishment of black communities,” Bishop Eugene Sutton said to the convention following the vote. “I had nothing to do with enslaving persons. I’m not guilty of that, but I have a responsibility. … I know we don’t all agree that this is the best vehicle to make amends. We all do agree, I’m quite sure, that we will do all we can to eradicate the sin of racism off the face of the earth and repair the damage that it has done to this nation, this state and our communities for centuries.”
- Entering the Heart of Christ: Christianity as Participatory Mystery
- Virtual Genesis-Koinonia Gathering
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Faith-Based Organization Consultation on Climate Emergency
- Christian Discipleship & the Problem of Racism
- Forest Dwelling Program: Spirituality For Our Wisdom Years
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Reshaping the Moral Imagination of Our Nation
- Episcopal Relief & Development responds to Hurricane Laura
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation, Iona Center at Seminary of the Southwest announce video homiletics series
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports dioceses on West Coast in response to wildfires
- 129 educational scholarships granted throughout Episcopal Church, Anglican Communion
- Seminary of the Southwest Launches FORMING LEADERS AT THE FRONTIER: CAMPAIGN FOR SOUTHWEST
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Clergy-in-Residence (Short Term) Kaua'i, HI
-
Transition Priest in Charge (3 year term) Bangor, ME
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Bishop, Diocesan Diocese of South Carolina
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Graduate Resident Youth Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Assistant to the Rector Arlington, VA
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Director of Communication Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector Delray Beach, FL
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities (Episcopal Migration Ministries) New York, NY
-
Chaplain Tulsa, OK
Social Menu