Archbishop of Cape Town will address international HIV Interfaith Conference

[Anglican Communion News Service] The primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, will deliver a keynote speech to a major international conference on HIV and AIDS later this month. Makgoba will deliver his speech on the first of three days of virtual meetings, under the heading “Resilience & Renewal: Faith in the HIV Response.”

The conference, running Sept. 22-24, will take place online and “provide a space for sharing, capacity building and advocacy among people of faith involved in the HIV and AIDS response,” the organizers said. “It will be an opportunity to celebrate and get inspired by the many resilient people engaged in the HIV response. This will be an opportunity for faith leaders, faith-based organizations and communities of faith to recommit to a holistic, comprehensive response to HIV that acknowledges the innate dignity of every human person.”

