|
Archbishop of Cape Town will address international HIV Interfaith Conference
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, will deliver a keynote speech to a major international conference on HIV and AIDS later this month. Makgoba will deliver his speech on the first of three days of virtual meetings, under the heading “Resilience & Renewal: Faith in the HIV Response.”
The conference, running Sept. 22-24, will take place online and “provide a space for sharing, capacity building and advocacy among people of faith involved in the HIV and AIDS response,” the organizers said. “It will be an opportunity to celebrate and get inspired by the many resilient people engaged in the HIV response. This will be an opportunity for faith leaders, faith-based organizations and communities of faith to recommit to a holistic, comprehensive response to HIV that acknowledges the innate dignity of every human person.”
Click here for further details.
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Reshaping the Moral Imagination of Our Nation
- Forest Dwelling Program: Spirituality For Our Wisdom Years
- Entering the Heart of Christ: Christianity as Participatory Mystery
- Reopening in a New Reality: Leading a Hybrid Congregation
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Virtual Genesis-Koinonia Gathering
-
Bishop, Diocesan Diocese of South Carolina
-
Editor – Anglican and Episcopal History Remote
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities (Episcopal Migration Ministries) New York, NY
-
Assistant to the Rector Arlington, VA
-
Associate Rector Delray Beach, FL
-
Transition Priest in Charge (3 year term) Bangor, ME
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
Social Menu