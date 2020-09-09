|
10th Annual Desmond Tutu Peace Lecture will focus on climate justice
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The 10th Annual Desmond Tutu Peace Lecture, titled “Climate Justice Globally: Now and for the Future,” will take place on Oct. 7 online. Featured speakers will include 23-year-old Vanessa Nakate, a climate activist from Uganda who has been leading a drive for justice related to race, media representation and climate justice; and internationally known Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
The Rev. Edwin Arrison, organizer of the peace lecture, shared his reflections on the upcoming event.
Have the two young speakers already brought an exciting energy as the lecture draws closer?
Arrison: Yes! Being able to connect with these two young people — and having them both say yes — has been very exciting. We have been able to have two full conversations with Vanessa, and her knowledge and her grace are quite phenomenal. Seeing and hearing the joy from so many people when they hear that it is Greta and Vanessa who will speak is also very rewarding, especially in this year of depressing news. Archbishop Emeritus Tutu is also very excited that the two young women will receive the baton from him to take the struggles forward.
How can the ecumenical family help the Desmond Tutu Foundation continue a legacy of uniting people in peace and in rejecting corruption?
Arrison: First, continue to pray for us. Second, register for this event and if you can, make a donation so that the work can continue unimpeded. Third, let us continue to reflect together and learn from one another, encourage and inspire each other so that the work of Christ, of the Word, of the Light may continue.
As this landmark lecture will take place toward the end of Season of Creation, do you think it will help people of faith deepen their commitment to the Earth?
Arrison: That is the hope. From the southernmost point of Africa, a word will go out to the global family to unite and to care for our mother, the Earth. In doing so, we will also bring healing to ourselves and fully embrace our interconnectedness.
Click here to register for the 10th Annual Desmond Tutu Peace Lecture.
- Forest Dwelling Program: Spirituality For Our Wisdom Years
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Entering the Heart of Christ: Christianity as Participatory Mystery
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Reopening in a New Reality: Leading a Hybrid Congregation
- Reshaping the Moral Imagination of Our Nation
- Virtual Genesis-Koinonia Gathering
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Transition Priest in Charge (3 year term) Bangor, ME
-
Bishop, Diocesan Diocese of South Carolina
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Associate Rector Delray Beach, FL
-
Editor – Anglican and Episcopal History Remote
-
Assistant to the Rector Arlington, VA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities (Episcopal Migration Ministries) New York, NY
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
Social Menu