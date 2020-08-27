|
New Zealand Anglicans challenge limits on refugee sponsorship program
Posted 16 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglicans in New Zealand have joined refugee advocates in welcoming an expansion of the government’s Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship pilot program, while calling for a fairer plan to enable more vulnerable refugees to receive help from churches.
The New Zealand 2020 budget will see the number of pilot places increase from 25 in 2018 to 150 from 2021 to 2023. But Anglicans are challenging the limits on who can go to New Zealand under the scheme.
The first Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship pilot (CORS) was launched in 2017 in response to Anglican, Catholic and Baptist churches’ calls for a sponsorship model in which communities directly support new refugees to settle. That advocacy drew on the successful 40-year-long CORS plan in Canada, where faith and community groups have long since taken responsibility to house refugee families and aid them to build a new life.
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Forest Dwelling Program: Spirituality For Our Wisdom Years
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Entering the Heart of Christ: Christianity as Participatory Mystery
- Reopening in a New Reality: Leading a Hybrid Congregation
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- This is NOT Sunday School launches in September
- Beirut’s All Saints Church turns attention to its neighbors in need
- Episcopal Youth Event canceled/EYEx planning underway
- Celebrate the Season of Creation
- Presiding Bishop Curry Joins Denominational Leaders in Amicus Brief before Supreme Court in support of rights of same-sex couples and the appropriate place of religious liberty
- House of Deputies President Supports LGBTQ Families as Lead Signer in Supreme Court Brief
- Global mission study series for congregations is published by GEMN
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Editor – Anglican and Episcopal History Remote
-
Priest In Charge Bartlesville, OK
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Astoria, OR
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Associate for Pastoral Care Richmond, VA
-
Rector Tulsa, OK
-
Associate Rector Delray Beach, FL
-
Rector Owings Mills, MD
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Washington, DC
Social Menu