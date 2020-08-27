|
Church of England assesses impact of coronavirus lockdown on poor families
Posted 17 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The coronavirus pandemic has left low-income families struggling with a significant deterioration in living standards and high stress levels, a new report from Child Poverty Action Group and the Church of England finds.
The report, “Poverty in the pandemic: The impact of coronavirus on low-income families and children” – based on a survey of families with children who are eligible for free school meals – found around eight in 10 respondents reported being in a worse financial position than before the pandemic, and half were much worse off because their income had fallen while costs have increased.
Nearly nine in 10 respondents reported spending substantially more than before on food, electricity and other essentials – usually because they have been at home much more. Many families also said that the cost of food had gone up significantly during the early part of lockdown.
- New Community 2020 Virtual Conference
- Reopening in a New Reality: Leading a Hybrid Congregation
- Entering the Heart of Christ: Christianity as Participatory Mystery
- International Black Clergy Conference
- Forest Dwelling Program: Spirituality For Our Wisdom Years
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- This is NOT Sunday School launches in September
- Beirut’s All Saints Church turns attention to its neighbors in need
- Episcopal Youth Event canceled/EYEx planning underway
- Celebrate the Season of Creation
- Presiding Bishop Curry Joins Denominational Leaders in Amicus Brief before Supreme Court in support of rights of same-sex couples and the appropriate place of religious liberty
- House of Deputies President Supports LGBTQ Families as Lead Signer in Supreme Court Brief
- Global mission study series for congregations is published by GEMN
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Associate Rector Delray Beach, FL
-
Rector Astoria, OR
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Associate for Pastoral Care Richmond, VA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Owings Mills, MD
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Priest-In-Charge Eugene, OR
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Tulsa, OK
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Priest In Charge Bartlesville, OK
-
Editor – Anglican and Episcopal History Remote
-
Rector Jackson, MS
Social Menu