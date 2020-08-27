Church of England assesses impact of coronavirus lockdown on poor families

[Church of England] The coronavirus pandemic has left low-income families struggling with a significant deterioration in living standards and high stress levels, a new report from Child Poverty Action Group and the Church of England finds.

The report, “Poverty in the pandemic: The impact of coronavirus on low-income families and children” – based on a survey of families with children who are eligible for free school meals – found around eight in 10 respondents reported being in a worse financial position than before the pandemic, and half were much worse off because their income had fallen while costs have increased.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents reported spending substantially more than before on food, electricity and other essentials – usually because they have been at home much more. Many families also said that the cost of food had gone up significantly during the early part of lockdown.

Read the entire article here.