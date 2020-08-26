Bishop of Chotanagpur deposed and laicized by Church of North India

[Anglican Communion News Service] The bishop of Chotanagpur, Basil Baskey, has been removed from office and laicized by the united Church of North India (CNI). The move was taken after he announced that his diocese was leaving the CNI and becoming independent.

In a statement, the primate and moderator of the CNI, Prem Singh, and the general secretary, Dennis Lall, explained that the Synod Executive Committee met on Aug. 11 to consider a report of an inquiry commission set up to investigate Baskey’s claim of independence.

“He illegally attempted to claim himself to be independent of the CNI and acted against the interest of the CNI,” the statement said. It went on to say that Baskey “refused to honor the decision of the Synod Office Bearers” of July 21 to place him on a leave of absence while the inquiry commission investigated.

