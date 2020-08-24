RIP: Former South Dakota Bishop John Tarrant

[Diocese of Western Massachusetts] The Rt. Rev. John Thomas Tarrant, former bishop of South Dakota, passed away Aug. 24 of an apparent heart attack, according to a pastoral statement issued by Western Massachusetts Bishop Douglas Fisher. Following his retirement as bishop, Tarrant began serving as an interim at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in May 2019.

Tarrant was consecrated bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of South Dakota on Oct. 31, 2009, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He became diocesan bishop on Feb. 2, 2010.

Tarrant was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1952 and raised in rural Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1974 with a political science degree and received his master of divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1983. He has served congregations in Western Massachusetts, Connecticut and South Dakota.

1983-1985: Curate, Church of the Atonement, Westfield, Massachusetts;

1985-1989: Rector, St. Paul’s, Gardner, Massachusetts;

1989-1991: Assistant, St. Paul’s, Holyoke, Massachusetts;

1991-1996: Missioner, Greater Waterbury Episcopal Ministry, Middlebury, Connecticut;

1996-2005: Rector, St. Paul’s, Stockbridge, Massachusetts;

2005-2009: Rector, Trinity Church, Pierre, South Dakota.

Upon his retirement as bishop, Tarrant returned to Western Massachusetts.

“His pastoral presence was a great blessing to the people of St. Stephen’s. His support of the Cathedral of the Beloved and the under-housed in the city resonated with John’s lifetime commitment to forming ‘beloved community.’ His passion for justice motivated John’s witness at Standing Rock. His humble ministry among indigenous people made John a wonderful storyteller of God’s love for diversity. While this loss is especially local, it is felt churchwide. The House of Bishops mourns John today as we remember a colleague and friend,” wrote Fisher.

Tarrant is survived by his wife Pat and their children.