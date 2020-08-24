|
‘Faith In Our Village’ reaches ‘viral fame’
Posted 16 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The viral fame – which has seen more than 10,000 views in just a few months – has come as a surprise to those in the Benefice of Broughton Gifford, Great Chalfield and Holt in Wiltshire who are behind the project.
The benefice decided to use the name “Faith In Our Village” when they moved to an online-only model of worship due to Covid-19 restrictions.
With a growing audience for their online service the Rev. Andrew Evans, rector, decided to launch a discipleship course including information on how to become a Christian.
Read the full story here.
