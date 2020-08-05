African Anglicans join voices against human trafficking

[Anglican Communion News Service] “Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights,” the Council of Anglican Provinces in Africa (CAPA) said in a statement to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30. The general secretary of CAPA, J.W. Kofi deGraft-Johnson, described human trafficking as “a transnational organized crime that affects communities globally.”

In the statement, CAPA called on people to join the campaign against human trafficking, saying, “Societies are judged by how they treat the least among them. Today we urge you to look at the plight of people in our communities who have been reduced to merchandise. They are bought and sold for labor, sexual exploitation, slavery or practices similar to slavery, servitude or for the removal of body organs.”

