|
African Anglicans join voices against human trafficking
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] “Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights,” the Council of Anglican Provinces in Africa (CAPA) said in a statement to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30. The general secretary of CAPA, J.W. Kofi deGraft-Johnson, described human trafficking as “a transnational organized crime that affects communities globally.”
In the statement, CAPA called on people to join the campaign against human trafficking, saying, “Societies are judged by how they treat the least among them. Today we urge you to look at the plight of people in our communities who have been reduced to merchandise. They are bought and sold for labor, sexual exploitation, slavery or practices similar to slavery, servitude or for the removal of body organs.”
- Episcopal Church House of Bishops July 2020: A Word on Protest and Federal Policing
- Global mission study series for congregations is published by GEMN
- Episcopal Church plants seeds for 10 new ministries
- Church Publishing Incorporated Offers New Resources To Latinx Episcopalians
- The Episcopal Church invites all clergy to ‘be a part of the picture’ as it seeks to Become Beloved Community
- Church Pension Group Releases 2020 Annual Report
-
Rector (PT) Wilmington, NC
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Hershey, PA
-
Rector Astoria, OR
-
Priest in Charge (Full time or 3/4 time) Portland, ME
-
Rector Dodge City, KS
-
Rector, Zion (PT) Washington, NC
-
Rector Cranbury, NJ
-
Program Director (PT) Cody, WY
-
Rector Staunton, VA
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Program Officer – Processing, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Chief Legal Officer, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Owings Mills, MD
-
Rector Alexandria, VA
-
Rector (1/3 time) Jefferson, ME
-
Associate for Parish Life and Outreach Washington, DC
-
Rector Sheboygan, WI
-
Associate for Pastoral Care Richmond, VA
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Rector North Platte, NE
Social Menu